Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Buys 782 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,562,853 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $610,671,000 after buying an additional 67,535 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 103,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,463,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $3.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $487.56. 13,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,891,704. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $459.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $475.69 and its 200 day moving average is $442.96.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

