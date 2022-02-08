Berenberg Bank Reiterates €14.50 Price Target for ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €14.50 ($16.67) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on INGA. Barclays set a €10.90 ($12.53) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.67) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.24) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.67) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.30 ($18.74) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €14.46 ($16.62).

ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.54) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.18).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

