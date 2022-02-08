Berenberg Bank Boosts Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target to GBX 343

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 315 ($4.26) to GBX 343 ($4.64) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 406 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.53) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 338.25 ($4.57).

LGEN opened at GBX 284.10 ($3.84) on Friday. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 248.95 ($3.37) and a one year high of GBX 309.90 ($4.19). The company has a market cap of £16.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 293.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 283.13.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,046 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £3,169.38 ($4,285.84). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 789 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £2,288.10 ($3,094.12). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,931 shares of company stock worth $862,492 in the last 90 days.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

