BENQI (QI) Price Up 43.3% Over Last 7 Days

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. BENQI has a total market cap of $24.61 million and $28.83 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BENQI has traded up 43.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0756 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00049407 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.57 or 0.07044331 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00052860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,859.55 or 1.00131026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00056325 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006326 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

