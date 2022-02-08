Beefy.Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00194759 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00028562 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.74 or 0.00394550 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00065256 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

