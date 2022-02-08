Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives GBX 467.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 483.44 ($6.54).

BEZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.19) to GBX 495 ($6.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.32) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 490 ($6.63) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 462 ($6.25) to GBX 531 ($7.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Beazley stock opened at GBX 488.90 ($6.61) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 507.80 ($6.87). The company has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 37.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 458.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 415.88.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

