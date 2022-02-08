Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BZLYF. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.00.

BZLYF stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. Beazley has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $6.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

