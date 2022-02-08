Bean Cash (BITB) One Day Volume Hits $349.00

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, Bean Cash has traded 117.5% higher against the dollar. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $576,336.38 and $349.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,578,770,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

