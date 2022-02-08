BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$67.15.

BCE stock opened at C$67.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$60.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.66. BCE has a 52 week low of C$54.42 and a 52 week high of C$68.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 106.61%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

