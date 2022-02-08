BCE (NYSE:BCE) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.33.
BCE opened at $52.92 on Friday. BCE has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $53.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.29.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.39%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in BCE by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in BCE by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.
About BCE
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
