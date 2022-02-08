Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.280-$2.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.03 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.53.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.47. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

