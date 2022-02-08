Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Receives $12.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.19.

BBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

NYSE BBDC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,697. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $538.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $34.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.06 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 59.86%.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Ares Management LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,786,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,989,000 after buying an additional 579,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,459,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,107,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Barings BDC by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 218,115 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Barings BDC by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 181,844 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.