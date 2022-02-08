Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.81) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($5.13) to GBX 425 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.68) to GBX 400 ($5.41) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 410.67 ($5.55).

Shares of LON:BRW opened at GBX 327.50 ($4.43) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £994.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 347.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 366.33. Brewin Dolphin has a 52-week low of GBX 289 ($3.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 412 ($5.57).

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Joanna Hall bought 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £4,965.10 ($6,714.13). Also, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.07), for a total value of £62,565 ($84,604.46). Insiders have purchased a total of 4,468 shares of company stock worth $1,503,202 in the last three months.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

