Barclays PLC Sells 62,551 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 52.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 62,551 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 385,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 114,201 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 389,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 296,490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 646.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 1,248,218 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,945,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE CRK opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21.
Comstock Resources Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
