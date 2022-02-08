Barclays PLC Sells 15,928 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,928 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 86,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 269,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 119,342 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.84.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTMX. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

