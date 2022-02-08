Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 257.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGRY. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,834 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares during the period.

SGRY stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

