Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 142,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

WRLD opened at $197.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 20.09 and a quick ratio of 15.21. World Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $118.83 and a one year high of $265.75.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.66). World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 19.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

In other news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $600,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $60,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,135 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

