Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 111,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PDFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDF Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PDFS stock opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.37. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 46.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

