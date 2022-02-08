Barclays PLC Purchases 9,774 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Ranpak by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 583,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ranpak by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after acquiring an additional 358,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ranpak by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,266,000 after acquiring an additional 544,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ranpak by 3,892.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,052,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In related news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACK stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $42.97.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

