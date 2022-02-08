Barclays PLC Has $580,000 Position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Five Point were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Five Point by 16.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Five Point during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Five Point by 26.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Five Point by 69.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Five Point by 5.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 36.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of FPH opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $861.70 million, a PE ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.40. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03.

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

