Barclays Lowers Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Price Target to $12.00

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Convey Holding Parent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Convey Holding Parent presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

NYSE CNVY opened at $7.09 on Monday. Convey Holding Parent has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $14.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $82.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,263,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,012,000. Prosight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 738,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 327,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,259,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Convey Holding Parent by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 624,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 173,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.