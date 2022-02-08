Barclays Increases Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Price Target to 100.00

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its price target boosted by Barclays from 96.00 to 100.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.33.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.90. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.