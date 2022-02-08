Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,609 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,045,780,000 after acquiring an additional 418,675 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,522,334,000 after acquiring an additional 363,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,833,000 after acquiring an additional 381,744 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,193,000 after acquiring an additional 531,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,791,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,811,000 after acquiring an additional 320,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMO opened at $117.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $75.89 and a one year high of $120.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.59.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 45.44%.

BMO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

