Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BSMX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $6.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

