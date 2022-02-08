Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 139.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,367 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Simon Property Group worth $50,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 460.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,336,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $65,828,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $65,275,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.82.

SPG opened at $139.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.36 and its 200-day moving average is $145.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

