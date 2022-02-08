Baader Bank Reiterates €265.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($304.60) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €340.00 ($390.80) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($367.82) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($333.33) target price on adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €368.00 ($422.99) target price on adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($402.30) target price on adidas in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €320.71 ($368.64).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €240.45 ($276.38) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €252.31 and its 200 day moving average is €278.02. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($188.10) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($231.05).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

