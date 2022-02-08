AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Get AZEK alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Shares of AZEK traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.23. 2,618,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,647. AZEK has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.90.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,512,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,073,000 after purchasing an additional 542,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AZEK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after buying an additional 1,387,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AZEK by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,756,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,295,000 after buying an additional 1,130,659 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,251,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AZEK by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,558,000 after buying an additional 238,266 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.