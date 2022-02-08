Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) PT Lowered to C$11.25

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$11.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of MYAGF stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

