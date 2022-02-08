Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $193 million-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.96 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.92 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.24. 466,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,779. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.57. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.60.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $225,836.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,497 shares of company stock valued at $494,896 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

