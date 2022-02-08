Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.24. The stock had a trading volume of 466,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,779. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average is $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.57.
In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $225,836.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,497 shares of company stock worth $494,896. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACLS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.
