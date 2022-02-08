Axa S.A. Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,299,395 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,104 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $85,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average is $70.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

