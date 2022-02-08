Axa S.A. Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Axa S.A. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 465,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $78,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.41.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $142.51 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.03 billion, a PE ratio of 130.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

