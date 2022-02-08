Axa S.A. Boosts Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 711,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,410 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $70,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.58.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $115.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $82.86 and a 12-month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

