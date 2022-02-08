Axa S.A. Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 267,170 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $61,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,056,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,970,000 after buying an additional 95,760 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 61,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Dalal Street LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 1,579,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,088,000 after buying an additional 27,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

Micron Technology stock opened at $80.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $90.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

