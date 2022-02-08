Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Avient updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

AVNT stock traded up $2.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.77. 11,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,389. Avient has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of research firms have commented on AVNT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

