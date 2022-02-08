Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Avid Technology by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 46,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avid Technology by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,326,000 after acquiring an additional 125,437 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

AVID has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $101.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $159,405.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,169 shares of company stock worth $570,723. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.