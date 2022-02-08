Avaya (AVYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Avaya to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avaya to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVYA opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. Avaya has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVYA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avaya presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

In related news, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

