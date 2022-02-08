Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Shares Down 0.9%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 169,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 176,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $67.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon GloboCare had a negative net margin of 651.85% and a negative return on equity of 284.71%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVCO. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Avalon GloboCare in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalon GloboCare in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalon GloboCare in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avalon GloboCare in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Avalon GloboCare in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVCO)

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating; Medical Related Consulting Services; and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms.

