Autoscope Technologies Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:AATC)

Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

NASDAQ AATC opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42. Autoscope Technologies has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

