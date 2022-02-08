Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AUTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $320.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $8.77.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

