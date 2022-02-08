Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (OTC:ANEWF) Lifted to Buy at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (OTC:ANEWF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $28.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Australia & New Zealand Banking Group stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. Australia & New Zealand Banking Group has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.56.

About Australia & New Zealand Banking Group

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

