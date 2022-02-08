Audius Price Reaches $1.08 on Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Audius coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002447 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Audius has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $656.19 million and approximately $17.25 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00041532 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00105864 BTC.

About Audius

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,078,933,974 coins and its circulating supply is 608,321,992 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.