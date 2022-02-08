AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.48.

Shares of T remained flat at $$23.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,340,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,541,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96. AT&T has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AT&T stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

