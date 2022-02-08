Atom Investors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Atom Investors LP cut its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,641 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 51.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XM traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.56. 6,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,862. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 308,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,009,451 shares of company stock worth $31,827,739 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

