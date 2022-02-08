Atom Investors LP Raises Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Atom Investors LP grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 147.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.20. The stock had a trading volume of 21,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898,090. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.19. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

