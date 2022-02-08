Atom Investors LP Purchases New Shares in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 142,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter worth about $68,543,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter worth about $44,839,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter worth about $33,709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter worth about $21,312,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter worth about $14,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonny Ginns purchased 52,631 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $497,889.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

NYSE ECVT traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.69. 601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,751. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ecovyst Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

