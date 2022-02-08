Atom Investors LP Invests $9.85 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 219,769 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,000. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Atom Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.74. 137,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,524,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.81 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

