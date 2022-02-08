Atom Investors LP Invests $2.49 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 46,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after buying an additional 135,028 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,308,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.99. 216,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,412,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

