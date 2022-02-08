Atom Investors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Atom Investors LP grew its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,768 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.08% of frontdoor worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in frontdoor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,328,000 after purchasing an additional 59,478 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,779,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,257,000 after acquiring an additional 820,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,884,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,394,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,215,000 after acquiring an additional 142,644 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,515,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,406,000 after acquiring an additional 362,575 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTDR traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $35.84. 371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08. frontdoor, inc. has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTDR. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

