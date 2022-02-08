Atom Investors LP Acquires 65,451 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Atom Investors LP grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 1,202.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,451 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Atom Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Atom Investors LP owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000.

NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $59.26. The company had a trading volume of 22,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,219. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.62.

